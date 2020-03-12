Beyoncé opens the memorial of Kobe Bryant singing one of the most popular topics of the deceased athlete | TV Show

Thousands of people, including celebrities, family members, friends, and fans gathered on Monday at the Staples Center, the tennis court, The los Angeles Lakers, for a tribute to your idol Kobe Bryant and your 13-year-old daughter, died a month ago in a plane crash.

“God knows that you could be on this earth, the one without the other,” said the widow of the legendary Bryant, Vanessa, try to control them, the tears. “Both rest in peace and lots of fun in heaven… until we meet again, someday”he added.

The date of 24. February (24/02) is symbolic: Kobe Bryant wore on his t-shirt the Lakers, the number 24 during his second part of the race, and Gianna, with her daughter of 13 years, was also basquetbolista, the number 2.

The ceremony, called “A celebration of the life of Kobe and Gianna Bryant”, began with a video of interviews and moments, Bryant and his daughter, who are still in the course of the ceremony.

Beyoncé has acted to honor the memorial, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant and the other 7 deceased in the accident helicopter, with the song “XO” and “Halo”, accompanied by a choir. 🖤

Beyoncé was the first one on the stage to interpret “XO” from her album of 2013, which bears his name, and “Halo” to “I Am… Sasha Fierce” in 2008.

“I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of her favorite songs,” said the Queen of pop on “XO”.

Bryant (1978-2020) died on 26 January in a helicopter crash along with her daughter from the age of 13, and seven other persons. Since then, wall paintings and self-made altars raised in the town you expect from this official ceremony, the “the house that built Kobe” and there, he won five titles.

“It was my everything”

20,000 people flocked to the event, his widow and their three daughters, Nadine, Bianka and Capri had received, with a standing ovation.

“It was my everything,” said Vanessa Bryant, he knows the players, when he was 17 years old. “The man was not more amazing.”he added.

“I can’t tell you (my daughter) so beautiful the day of your wedding is,” she said in tears. “I’m never going to see my girl go to the altar and to see how you dance with your dad.”

The widow of Bryant sued on Monday, the operator of the helicopter in which her husband died and her daughter, both buried in a private ceremony a few weeks ago.

Among the guests Magic Johnson, legend of the Lakers, his former idol Michael Jordan, his excompañeros Shaquille O’neal and Pau Gasol and Jerry West, the manager of the team was Bryant highlighted.

Also, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul took-Jabbar, Phil Jackson, Elgin Baylor, Tim Duncan, Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Doc Rivers, Steph Curry, James Harden, Byron Scott, Lamar Odom, Vlade Divac, Devin Booker, the commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver.

Among the celebrities only the tribute but were not are also Spike Lee -it was her friend and directed a documentary film about the life of Bryant, as the rapper Snoop Dog, is a big fan of the team, Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West.

“It was like losing a friend”

The fans were able to buy a ticket for the celebration series hours before the start were long, the security points that a journalist of the AFP.

“Kobe meant everything for this city, for the team, for me,” said Karen Sanchez, the confirmation for the tickets hours before this ceremony.

“What I saw from the very beginning, I followed their run of 20 years, I really enjoyed your game and defended you, by the people, the hated”he added that this woman, 41 years old, “the same age of Kobe”.

“It was like losing a friend,” said for his part, Marcos Rojas (23). “Couldn’t leave, and the day of his death”.

The participants of the memorial received a program of 24 pages with photos of Bryant and his family, as well as a right and a black t-shirt with images of Kobe, and their daughter, and their numbers, 24 and 2, on the back.

Many people tried to place a ticket, not transferable, and the fans paid up to 224 USD per ticket. The money raised will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The Staples Center was the venue in the past by other ceremonies such as this, including the Michael Jackson in the year 2009 and the of for Hussle in the past year.