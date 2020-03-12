Beyoncé won this amount of money for their show ‘Coachella’

Last year, Beyoncé, he surprised us with his stunning performance at the festival international most famous in the world, ‘Coachella’. In this year, Ariana Grande was responsible for the festival guide. A few days ago the rumor that the singer had demanded that 25 years jumped, more for their performances.

A few days ago, the alleged amount of the knew, the would have won and Ariana Grande for their concerts in the famous festival: nothing more and nothing less than 4 million for each of the two concerts offered on the ‘Coachella’. Once it is revealed, this number jumped the rumor that the singer of ‘7 rings’ collected more money than the Queen had-B.

But this information is so much power had taken that many international media wanted it to be, message) arrested. As reported by The Blast, the web, specializing in celebrity news, both artists are paid the same for their two appearances on the ‘Coachella’: 8 million. The organizers offered 4 million dollars for every weekend show festival in California. The contracts of the two were “structured exactly the same way”, perhaps to avoid disputes.

And that we remember that both performances were really incredible. Ariana Grande this year, and Beyoncé, to 2018, the have made history with their performances as an artist services in Coachella.

Ariana was the fourth woman in the story, the poster of the festivals from California to Björk, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. Remember that the interpreter of ‘Crazy in love’, for his part, was in the year 2018, the first black woman on the festival.

During her two presentations, Ariana Grande has been supported by huge artists such as Nicki Minaj, Diddy and Justin Bieber.

For his part, Beyonce was singing with destiny’s Child, Jay-Z, her sister Solange and J Balvin. And Happy FM, we must say that both Ari Queen B offered entertainment at the highest level.