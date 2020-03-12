Black and white: the famous match jewelry with outfits in Cannes – Vogue

+







Amber Heard (photo: Corbis via Getty Images) Amber Heard (photo: Corbis via Getty Images)

After the make-up of the combined with the clothes on the red carpet the The Cannes Film Festival a new trend set Jewelry coordinated with the color of the Dress.

Even more emphasis on the parts that are so jewelers precious as Chopard and Bvlgari, Adriana Lima, Amber Heard, Bella Hadid, Helena Bordon and Marina Ruy Barbosaamong other things , they put on a visual monochromatic by choosing colored dresses in the same color as the pearl in their jewelry, such as emeralds, rubies and sapphires.





Marina Ruy Barbosa (Picture: Getty Images) Marina Ruy Barbosa (Picture: Getty Images)

Julianne Moore, for his part, shows that even the black dress can be matched with jewelry. The trick is to beat them in the visual. A make-up good, neutral or bad in the same color as the outfit.





Carla Bruni (Picture: Getty Images) Carla Bruni (Picture: Getty Images)





Julianne Moore (Picture: WireImage) Julianne Moore (Picture: WireImage)





Jessica Kahawaty (photo: Corbis via Getty Images) Jessica Kahawaty (photo: Corbis via Getty Images)





Izabel Goulart (Photo: WireImage) Izabel Goulart (Photo: WireImage)





Julianne Moore (Photo: Film Magic) Julianne Moore (Photo: Film Magic)





Elle Fanning (photo: Getty Images for Chopard) Elle Fanning (photo: Getty Images for Chopard)





(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)





– Bella Hadid (Picture: WireImage) – Bella Hadid (Picture: WireImage)





Natasha Poly (photo: Corbis via Getty Images) Natasha Poly (photo: Corbis via Getty Images)





Helena Bordon (Picture: WireImage) Helena Bordon (Picture: WireImage)





Helena Bordon (Photo: Film Magic) Helena Bordon (Photo: Film Magic)





Izabel Goulart (Photo: WireImage) Izabel Goulart (Photo: WireImage)





Adriana Lima (Photo: Getty Images) Adriana Lima (Photo: Getty Images)





Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images) Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images)





Not Long After (Picture: Getty Images) Not Long After (Picture: Getty Images)

