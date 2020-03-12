Black and white: the famous match jewelry with outfits in Cannes – Vogue

After the make-up of the combined with the clothes on the red carpet the The Cannes Film Festival a new trend set Jewelry coordinated with the color of the Dress.
+ A classic redesigned: it is provided in a beautiful, red carpets at the Cannes film + The Brazilian steals the attention once again to the Cannes film festival
Even more emphasis on the parts that are so jewelers precious as Chopard and Bvlgari, Adriana Lima, Amber Heard, Bella Hadid, Helena Bordon and Marina Ruy Barbosaamong other things , they put on a visual monochromatic by choosing colored dresses in the same color as the pearl in their jewelry, such as emeralds, rubies and sapphires.
Julianne Moore, for his part, shows that even the black dress can be matched with jewelry. The trick is to beat them in the visual. A make-up good, neutral or bad in the same color as the outfit.
