Black widow | Scarlett Johansson believes that in the film the solo from the heroin-it came at the right moment

The history of the Natasha Romanoff in the universe of Film from Marvel comics if you started with a character that is disguised as a personal assistant of Tony Stark in the “Iron man 2” and it ended with his sacrifice and death on the “Next Appointment”. Ten years after his first appearance on the big screen, the heroine finally gets his own movie in the earth “The Black Widow“.

A large part of the audience believes that the story of the work that takes place between the events of the “Civil war”. and “The Infinite War” it goes to the cinemas with the big-time. The Main Character Scarlett Johanssonhe said, however , think differently. In an interview with the NEWYou said:

“For those who said to me, ‘oh, that movie with the Black widow) would have to be carried out, in five or ten years, I think it would have been just as important. To do this, we have been able to do this. This is a film that is made, is now occurs as a result of this, both with the spirit and the culture of the time, I think it’s pretty cool.”

Mr Johansson said that at a certain point, I wasn’t even sure if I would like to be involved in a project, which is located on the former agent and assassin of the KGB:

“I said, ‘no… that’s fine.’ If we are going to do this, it is a creative and rewarding experience had to. I’ve been working on it for so long, and I need to feel challenged. Not the same thing she had done in the past, wanted to.”

The actress also spoke about the importance of reviewing the history and the traumas of the past, in Romanoff:

“Andu think it is interesting to explore that part of your life, the (In) before he can bring a team up with the Avengers, before the last victim. (After the -) as it has become, as a whole person, with all of these shards?”

The NEW released, also exclusive footage from the long form. Check them out below:

In the course of the year, the Marvel comics he made allusions to cryptic in the past, of Natasha, but in the new movie, it should be investigated such things. According to the AndEver Anderson, was cast to portray a young girl in the main role. The a individual loan in Anderson up to now has been in the Resident Evil 6: The Final Chapter“ where she portrayed a young mother, in the real world, Milla Jovovich.

In “the Black widow” Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) and confronts the darker parts of his past, as a dangerous conspiracy, in connection with this part of his story. Followed by a force that will stop at nothing to destroy you, Natasha must break with its past as a spy, and his relations, after he left his first family behind.

The cast, with David Harbour as Our the Guardian, Red; Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova; O-T Fagbenle as a Mason, with a touch of the old; and Rachel Weisz as Melina, is also Widow is a Black. William Hurt is a part of the film, reprising the role of General Thaddeus Ross, and Ray Winstone is also a part of the team. The villain of the coach in the movie was, but it was not confirmed your identity, nor their interpreter.

The film is directed by Cate Shortland (“The syndrome from the Berlin“). The story of Ned Benson“The two sides of love”and Jac Schaeffer ‘ s (short “Olaf is in a New adventure in the Icy frozen”), and the screenplay is from Eric Pearson, (“Thor: Ragnarok”). The Ap also performs the role of executive producer for the film.

“The Black widow” debuted at 30. April of the year 2020 in Brazil.