CEO of Epic Games promises a lot of novelties in the topic of the creation of Fortnite

Tim Sweeney again took up the word on Twitter in the issue of the development of Fortnite.

We know that Epic Games has very ambitious plans for the year 2020. It is certainly gratifying as the last few months have been for Fortnite pretty average. Little bit of news led to a decline in the popularity of products and has its loyal fan base, which will be registered every day, but this is the feeling of the outflow of the community, for other games.

CEO of Epic Games, it is ensured that in the year 2020, there will be many new products, the mainly appreciate the people who have their own things in Fortnite.

More tools for the creative shooting mode

Creative mode is currently not the most important thing, when it comes, Fortnite. Main is the root, but apparently Epic wants to change that. As stated in a Tweet, in the year 2020, there should be a lot more specialized tools for people who love their own things in Fortnite.

Not like, unfortunately, no concrete measures are, but in any case, it is an interesting direction. In the last time in the game there is the opportunity to present their own versions of Battle Royale, maybe in the future we will get more supported modes of the players?

Fortnite, definitely needs revival. Not bad, but for sure after 1 season 2 Chapter, feels the majority of the deficiency.



