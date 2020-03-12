Danger! immediate! Shakira forget an important measure for the prevention of coronavirus Already too late?

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
32


Shakira can also not deaf to the pandemic affects more people. The States are under strict measures for the protection of the population.

The events are deleted and/or new within a few months, where he is expected to have a greater control over the situation. You could say that the well-known singer he was lucky when we did the show in the Super Bowl last month after months of intense preparation.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here