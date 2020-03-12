Exactly a year ago, and in a Fortnite the car, which was removed revealing, because he is too strong

Today it is exactly a year with the introduction of a very interesting car, which was eventually removed.

In the history of Fortnite, there were several very interesting objects, which had to be recalled because on a professional stage. Kulojazd is certainly one of them. Introduced the vehicle with Patch 8.10 experienced a total of up to 10 season.

Kulojazd in Fortnite

Kulojazd the sole means of transport, to capture the something of the kind. Allowed to effectively move around the map. Many people believe, however, that it is definitely very powerful.

Above all, he bothered her on a professional stage, on which he served rather than the protection at the end of the game. At the time, the idea emerged to the Arena, if you had kompetytywne a separate Pool of objects.

“alt=””/> (embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K09DF8P5k1g(/embed)

Kulojazd withdrawn together with the beginning of season 10. He was just is used too often, and despite various changes in the Balance, still seemed, too powerful. Since then, the game has changed a bit, less cars and Epic obviously dismissed, with the release of “weird” to Fortnite supplements.

Currently, everyone is waiting for the helicopter. In the files you are sounds just. However, it is not known when they will be added, and whether or not at all Epic final. To see the season were in the movie, on the map there is an airfield, it seems, not behind the mountains.