‘Homecoming’: the choreography of imperfections, Beyoncé | Tv

Video-trailer of ‘Homecoming’. NETFLIX

Is 13 years of this he writes was invited to New York for an interview with Beyoncé and experience one of the recording sessions, which would be their second long alone, B-Day. In a break server, and the father of the singer were on the sidewalk in front of the studio, the hand he had already been the cradle of destiny’s Child, the group that made them famous, the of Houston. Mr Knowles, she was sad. He confessed that, after the overwhelming success of their debut solo, his daughter had decided to pass on the reins of his career and had him heel for most of the creative decisions. In this place and at this time one of the most fascinating mutations in the history of pop, a kind of acceleration of particles, the explosionó is definitely in the spring of 2018 at the Coachella festival, an event that takes place in Indio in the California desert, and the Playground of celebrities and wannabe began to develop. The concept of the festival, modern, with all what is good and what is bad, what belongs to it -instagrameable, sponsored, up to the baths, musically versatile, and with the style of dress, self – born and developed here. At least until it is for Beyoncé and turned everything on its head.

The two performances, the ends of Houston in two week are the strength of this documentation, the premiere on Wednesday Netlifx. In the more than two hours of continuous fragments of one of the live shows, the most fascinating, the these companies demanded ever images of the four months of studies, manifestos, and a lot of self-help. blend Homecoming -this documentation and the live album that accompanies it – it is a perfect portrait of what it wants to be Beyoncé. And Beyoncé always manage to be what he wants.

The whole concept revolves around the celebration of the pride African-Americans. Therefore, on the stage, there are more than a hundred persons of color, between dancers, musicians, bands from universities with the park, and students, the majority of the color and the Gentiles who do not know very well what you’re doing, but you can decorate cheek. After a paseíllo dressed in Egypt and accompanied by a body, dance, consisting of a couple of girls, whose outfit the honour at the same time the black panther and the pink panther, the show with starts Crazy in lovethe first, hit a solo-Knowles, a song, despite sounding impressive, by one of the largest concentrations of trumpets, the sounds she’s ever seen outside of the community of Valencia, today slightly out of date. The jump creative and conceptual Beyoncé since that distant year of 2003 that the topic was thrown, it was almost a quantum leap.

A moment behind the scenes of the appearance of Beyoncé in Coachella, reflected in ‘Homecoming’.

The provision of the media is huge, beyond that, the tours of Madonna or Michael Jackson. Beyond the orchestra’s Panorama. The pictures were obviously not all almost missed the filter of Instagram, and you mix the two measures, the effect confusing at first, because almost without solution of continuity, Beyoncé interpret the same theme with a sweatshirt yellow and the other pink. In Drunk in love rises on a crane, but as we are in the XXI century, and this is not motley Crue, wearing a safety belt. So, if you are, your ability, drop-in studs is really fascinating. Sometimes it seems that you order a carajillo. It is almost way. One turns to find the Director to juggle, drawings, the only African-American in ecstasy. Even if it is a complex and wonderfully armed celebration of the afro-American roots, we are in Coachella, a website, regular guest Paris Hilton. And Beyoncé, well, much in the show homenajee Nina Simone, Maya Angelou or W. E. B Dubois, the feeling that, if you are in the bus to Rosa Parks, make your way to empathize not would sit at his page on this website reserved for white, but to invite the lady to rise to his private jet.

Special mention deserve the images belonging to the exams, and the off-voice of the artist. Beyoncé sits type Spielberg on a chair in a huge ship and throws error messages on your computer, seem to be more than a motivator, the Creator of visionary. The whole world is smiling and everyone is happy. While, gives us information about your personal life, your doubts and the overcoming of adversity. But, clearly, we are talking about a woman who does not speak to the press. Vogue he even has a cover with her to interview without the diva. Until your weaknesses are perfectly choreographed. Beyoncé tells us that in this show everything has been and certainly will never again do something so, so huge, so overwhelming. Speaks with us about his birth, and even us, explained everything, what I eat more to get back in shape. The list is so long that it is feared that, if not, you will be able to be themselves and reach the broccoli. Beyoncé seems to be perfect. And if not, we’ll never know.