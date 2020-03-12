How are the nails of Jennifer Lopez?

Getty Images Jennifer Lopez convinced with this look and these nails: what is to be done?

Jennifer Lopez is the definition of fashionismo is without a doubt par excellence. And a fact that he steals all the attention in the social networks, the singer shared his latest look, which impressed his loyal followers.

The Diva from The Bronx, hung them in his Instagram a picture of yourself just looks spectacular, with an array of facial and capillary which are in the style of the 90s that will make you feel caused.

J. Lo chose a few lights in the hair, fine hairstyle to a chignon in the back, combined with a make-up tones flawless matte color and a bit of red is used to highlight the cheekbones. But there were his eyelashes and black mascara that was bypassed outline of your beautiful bright eyes, his eyes lit up like never before.

Another detail, enthusiastic fans of the artists of the “Let’s Get Loud”, their uñás. This time the singer opted for a neon green-the game is made perfectly with the look, and the rings that you gave were so that your manicure is more than amazing.

“Into the green” was the only comment, with the J. Lo of the publication, the a praise of look in just a few hours to over 2 million “likes” and hundreds of messages similar to the one accompanied, that I saw for so long.

A shirt with stand-up collar patterned, ecological, were the cherry on the cake.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7jB8xM9qnw(/embed)VideoVideos related to jennifer lopez to impress you with this look and these nails: what is to be done? 2020-03-12T00:38:48 to 04:00

On the emotional level, the singer is too naughty for the best moments. And a year after her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez suggested, you, you rest assured, more in love than ever and feels blessed that she appreciates of your page for the first time in my life a person really, 100 percent.

So she confessed recently to the artist of “the Ring”, in an interview with Oprah to speak during the event, ” 2020 Vision, where the singer sat down with the famed interviewer, and opened her in my heart.

Without wanting to throw dirty water in his old pairs, J., What he said, that it is, which is in contrast to his earlier love A-Rod, who has so in love, and the singer did not hesitate to answer.

“It was different than anything I’ve ever experienced. I love your consistency: what he says, does, always, and it’s worth it. In addition, he also wants to build together, is something I never had,” said the star of the movie, Selena, with a lot of honesty, and it was there, where you you against your ex.

“I never had no one, has the desire seems to be to see me, or grows… and he is an important part of what is happening in my life at this moment. He is never to me… (gestures scolding),” added the mother of Max and Emme, who also said that the expelotero is a man with a personality so overwhelming, and a sense of empathy.