How is the mansion of $623.000 the night the Kardashian chose your holiday

Kylie Jenner, the younger of the Guild Kardashian, rented a mansion in The Bahamas to spend a few days together with her daughter Stormi, his sister Kendall and her best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou. Like in detail? a night in this place, has a fee of 8810 euros, a little more than $623.000. The money does not seem to be a problem for you, since the magazine Forbes as “the million-dollar-boy in the story”.

The entrepreneur with 21 years of age, showed up in your account of Instagram, where 165 million fansa part of the privacy to make your vacation with your followers. In a series of photos, you’ll notice, if, in addition to the swimming pool, the complex is called “Rosalita”, and rented from Airbnb.

“The beautifully landscaped villa it is located in a lush, tropical flora and offers breathtaking views of the Caribbean sea. Elegant stairs lead from the main house to the pool, surrounded by sun loungers, parasols and a beautiful gazebo covered”, read on the website of the popular platform of accommodation.

The place you Kylie holiday chose. (Picture: Airbnb)

In the description, also added: “The interior is exquisite in all parties, from the original works of art on the walls, to the beautiful hardwood floors, to the charming palm trees carved from wood. The ocean never seems to be out of the eyes, and the inner positive with their changing light. The kitchen is also bright and spacious, fully equipped kitchen with high quality appliances-in-chief and a counter”.

The kitchen is fully equipped and includes a bar desayunadora. (Picture:Airbnb)

In addition, explains: “The main house of the villa comprises five bedrooms, four with king-size beds. The house has another bathroom with a king-size bed. All rooms have a private bathroomand four of them are with outdoor showers. The decor of the rooms is just gorgeous, with luxurious beds and furniture”.

One of the many rooms in the place. (Picture:Airbnb)

The resort also offers a separate dwelling-house with an extra bedroom, a fully equipped high-end living room with a capacity for 24 persons and up to a terrace on the beach.

Among the services the resort offers include: a gardener, staff, the cares, the duties, Laundry and General cleaning of the house.

