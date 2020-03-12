“I have the last couple of months, until you in and out surgery” – Tv

In the last few months, Zahara, and Shiloh have had a few health problems, and for this reason, they had to undergo several operations.

International women’s day, Angelina Jolie, communicated in the journal “the time”, a text about your family. The actress took the opportunity to praise the strength and the courage of the daughter, who then went under, due to health problems. In the last few months, Zahara, Shiloh, 15, and 13, respectively, and a variety of surgical procedures.

However, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt, not the reasons reveal why their daughters have been carried out. “I have months, in the last couple of to tell in and out of the surgery with my oldest daughter (Zahara), and a few days ago, she saw her younger sister (Shiloh), the Operation on your hip,” he began.

The actress a few words left, nor to the other women, and commented on the helpfulness of the children. “You know that you face medical challenges and the struggle for survival is something we should be proud of us, ( … ), I saw my own daughters, they take care of each other,” he said.

Keep in mind that Angelina and Brad Pitt are the parents of four other young people: Maddox, 18 years old, Pax, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11.

Get all the information on your smartphone.

To download the free App.