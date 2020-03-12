Is wet and thus! The selfie of Jennifer Lopez, and with everything up in the air! teaches the!

15. February 2020

(11:00 CET)

Jennifer Lopez do you keep most of the physical desires and most sought-after international panorama. The us-American and offers an incredible body to its 50 years.

Something the diva Bronx receive, by a strict healthy and balanced diet, which is designed, together with their nutritionists. Nothing is left to chance.

A victim, complemented by the time to train you. It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez is a regular gym. The American artist is respected to a maximum of the hours that you touched, do to keep the movement of toned body.

Jennifer Lopez proud of in the gym with this selfie

In fact, this is something to brag usually, often in to your account Instagram. The singer is hanging up usually, videos and photos will be displayed on the social network, on the echándole hours gymas well as the results you get.

Attention, for example, when selfie we then show you. In him appears JLo wet from the sweat product of the ambition and shows his hard and worked the abdominal area.

A lot of personal work

You can say that some claim that the surgeon has what you see on the body is wearing a the new York. But even with the help of the surgeon is not simply appearance of the figure looks JLo to his almost 50 years and after the birth of twins in their time.

Of course, without this training, it would be impossible, the movements of the stripper had the work recovery of the Super Bowlpurchased and during the filming of Crooks. And it’s not a few that the public have always worked hallucinating the bailecitos, showed that, in addition to the bar, which seemed a whole life are.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pILCn6VO_RU(/embed)