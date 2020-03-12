Jennifer Lawrence says, offended by the controversy over the dress of the Film

Actress Jennifer Lawrence criticized this Wednesday (the 21st), the dispute over a photo of her wearing a low-cut black dress in an outdoor area on a cold day in London, as well as sexist, ridiculous and “not-feminist”.

The star of Oscar-winner, the 27-year-old said in a posting on Facebook that it is also “deeply offended,” he said, “completely stupid” on social networks and in traditional media about the photo, this was taken as part of the promotion for his next Film, “Operation Red Sparrow”.

The photo, which was shot in a outside on a winter day in London, earlier in the week, he, Lawrence, with the shoulders with a black dress, while the actor Jeremy Irons, and three of the colleagues of the cast were with thick jackets and blazers, of wool.

Many commentators on the image have seen, as it is a reflection of the pressure on women in Hollywood to take a good look, especially given all of the reviews prior to Lawrence, the difference in salaries in the film industry.

“True equality is, or what Jennifer Lawrence is a jacket, or Jeremy Irons in a photo shoot, with less clothes,” tweeted a journalist for the london-based Helen Lewis.

A journalist from the Australian, Stephanie Peatling has already on Twitter that he was “cold enough for the players to put on sweaters and scarves for a conference and, even so, poor Jennifer Lawrence, is wearing a very small amount of tissue can be, what I call “the dress”.

The actor, Jeremy Irons, Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Lawrence, and a Short sit down with the film’s Director, Francis Lawrence, for the release of the movie “Red Sparrow” in London photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

“The dress of Versace, was well, do you think that I was in this beautiful dress with a jacket and a scarf? I was just outside for about 5 minutes. I would go out in the snow for the dress, because I love fashion, and it was my decision,” he wrote on Facebook.

“That’s sexist, that’s ridiculous, that’s not feminism,” she said. “This is about creating distractions and stupid to the real problems. If you touch it.”