Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, along with the last challenge of TikTok

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez they fascinate their followers, in addition to one of the last challenges of viral TikTok With “Flip the Switch Challenge”.

The Diva from the Bronx they reported the video that meets the challenge, with your partner on your account in this social network last Sunday, causing a smile more than a fan.

In the clip, A-Rod with a facial expression work very seriously while shooting in front of a mirror, to his bride, who was his dance moves in a sensual rhythm Nonstop of Drake in a cutaway dress in white with opening on the back.

Before the user could batting an eye, the couple exchanged of outfits and positions, let JLo with the phone in hand and wearing the big bag and sunglasses from her friend.

The exbeisbolista is because of Lopez, trying to emulate his sexy moves in the same outfit. Rodriguez even used the accessories of the artist for the joke.

Surfers rave about the challenge with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Although the TikTok the design of the pair of stars received more than 5 million “likes” and over 22,000 reviews, which is very surprising gesture of the future spouses will get viral quickly on the internet.

“The fact that they themselves are the earrings shows the commitment“said a fan on Twitter by Alex. Another said: “you have the most beautiful person, after you get your race of all time”. While a third called it: “The couple number one“.

There were also those who turn off acotaron made the challenge a bad thing, because you forgot the light, before the change.

“How comes it that you did switch light? Newcomers,” said a visitor.

The fun time is just one of the many who undertakes the main role in the popular duo with more than a year.