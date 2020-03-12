Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello will show the same challenge, TikTok and costs to decide what’s more fun | Today

If you are tired of the ubiquitous theme of the coronavirus, give yourself a break and go to TikTok to have for a fun. There is a challenge, which is respected in these moments, the Flip the switch. It is a challenge that you with the partner.

It starts recording on another cell phone, while the background theme Nonstop of Drake. If the rapper says: ‘I just press the switch’, is exactly what happens in the video and the tiktokers in question, exchange their clothes.

So, at first glance, a stupidity that both gustatn in social networks, but it is true that you are engaged, because the curiosity to see how it is, when the clothes of the otherespecially, if one is a boy and the other is a girl, or Vice versa.

The case is, have you tested it already Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello and we don’t have the decision which of the two is more fun. Of course, if you do not have after you you you to help a fun that goes with you.

The first to do this, have been promised to the couple, they wanted to share their night late with the TikTok. JLo is dancing with one of her sexy white dresses with their sexy movements. And until then, as always. What is well, if you turn off the device, and is, the dress is the ex-baseball player.

In the case of Camila, this challenge with the knowledge that we all would like to have, Shawn Mendes but has not decided, as a partner to its choreographer Calvit Jr.. On this occasion, he had put a t-shirt of which, the one with the navel in the air, while you turned into a rapper with a cap and everything.

Stating that you are the only, gradually there are more attractions, such as Emily Ratajkowski the challenge to unite. You have to report?