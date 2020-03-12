Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, and Emily Ratajkowski was encouraged, the challenge of “Flip the switch” from Tik Tok

There is a new challenge viral in the social networks: it is “Flip the switch“ the challenge trend Tik Tok and that is to upload a video dancing to the new theme of the singer Drakename Nonstopin addition to a person of the opposite sex. To listen sometime, if is the sentence “I just push the switch’, an exchange of roles, and both participants need to change a costume.

And even if many users have shared pictures of this new challenge, and many celebrities joined the challenge: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Emily Ratajkowski and Josh Ostrovsky and Camila Cabello in addition to their choreographer Calvit Jr. some of them were.

Jennifer and Alex decided to go for it elegant and exchanged a white gown of point-perfect, a male clothing, while Emily was true to her style and clothes of the model a crop top and a pair of joggins, while Camila and Calvin decided to go for an aesthetic more sports.

Of course, in addition to the famous, many users of various social networks, the challenge closed, and could funny videossome even with animals.