Jennifer Lopez turned addicted to print of the jungle, the famous than twenty years ago

Jennifer Lopez may not start print Versace revolutionized your career (and life) in the year 2000. Yes, we are talking print Jungleinspired by the Jungle Dress brought the awards of the Grammy and made her a symbol of style.

Jlo premiere of her first dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards. (Photo: AP/Reed Saxon)

After a long time, the singer continues to back him, at different times, The first was last year, as in september, the fashion castle show to your girlfriend Donatella Versace in the fashion week in Milan with the rest of the first Jungle-dress, just as bold and damaged. J. Lo angry networks with their past viralizando the time in seconds.

The singer has created a new version of your dress during the fashion week in Milan. (Photo: EFE/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO)

In the same night parade, the singer wore another version of the jungle dress: mini, pumps and boots with the same print. Donatella picture rose to your account to compare J. Lo to the dancing current of twenty years ago, with a dress, metallic of the brand.

A few days after the presentation López re-tighten with the imprint of the jungle, this time for the campaign of the brand where that leads him in a mini-skirt and also a suit pants. The photo in their networks and managed more than 2,500,000 likes.

Recently, the diva from the Bronx, the food arrived in Miami with a version is more casual of the look. Prove that is addicted to him, took him in to version total look with a set consisting of a shirt with long sleeves and semi-transparent (with a beefy white on the inside) and a pair of pants, all with the famous “print” inspired by the jungle.

What are the add-ons? A pair of white sneakers, sporty details in pink and lacing yellow, bag mini (also with the logo, surprisingly), and sunglasses made of green glass, which is not fit for you, the overall outfit.

And if you still doubt the passion for the latino singer to stay sexy, the story in the image that made him famous, yesterday you showed in your account a shirt hatched, wearing the jungle as detail wear nails, yellow, something that is the absolute trend. The photo is already reached half a million likes and a comment of Donatella, by the appearance. Nothing lasts, this everlasting Covenant.