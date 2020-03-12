Jennifer Lopez wears the pants-high cut-perfect for your little waist

Jennifer Lopez it bears the look of spring that we all want to be in this season, the colors more vivid and intense.

In the case of the shooting of the reality tv World of Dancewhere the singer, actress and dancer is part of the jury-evaluation of the program showed an outfit can be very cool and stimulating, so we could in the spring.

Jennifer Lopez and her best looks for the spring

It is a look designed by Brandon Maxwell for his collection for the autumn of 2020, consisting of a short white top combined with a pair of trousers, high-cut orange color and with two flaps in the area of the hips, perfect for us slim, stylized, disguise any role in the area of the waist or abdomen.

On this occasion J. Lo wore the hair long and wavyilluminated with multiple reflections, be blonde. And your platform sandals are perfectly combined with the pants: designed for your collection, in collaboration with the DSW.

At an event recently, the protagonist of crooks splurged designed all his elegance and style in a masculine suit yellow, Sally LaPointe, that will not go unnoticed. These proposals, J. Lo and revolutionized women’s clothing.

Although, if you have a different proposal with a different color palette, then you can choose a dress, loose and casual, with floral patterns and animal in the colors of yellow, green and purple.

But when something fails in the fashion of the shade is white. To experiment if you want to a lot with bold colors in the spring, a row of traditional white save in every event, whether it is work or with your friends.

