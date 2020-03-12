Katy Perry and Daddy Yankee together presents a remix

It seems that the genre of latin is not any break in his conquest in the field of pop music. Far from it, more and more artists decide to test you with the reggaeton. The last of the great star, of a cooperation with an artist, the Latin, and also with phrases in Spanish, is nothing more and nothing less than…Oh, Katy Perry! The singer, who gained fame with the mythical theme I Kissed a girljust a remix with a of the most representative artists of the sound of the city: Daddy Yankee. With Rest the title remains in the top positions of the charts since its release in January, but now with a hint renovated, which did not leave anyone indifferent.



The news of the collaboration between Katy Perry and Daddy Yankee is causing anger among the fans of the two artists, although they used to surprise their fans, with almost every thing, be it a costume, a performance or a video. But this here is really a fusion, it was almost unthinkable a few years ago. Above all, because the sexy singer had shown sympathy for it, never quite with the reggaeton. However, the first time that Katy Perry has released the cooperation with an interpreter latino, even with a couple of simple sentences in Spanish. The current song has no official music video, but Yes, the was released, a version that you can see, cartoon, style emoji.

The interpreter Dark Horse or Swish Swish a constant trend is! Only a few days ago was one of the protagonists Earththe song by Lil Dicky than to appeal to the care of the environment in which the singers are to participate and will be like a pony. On the other hand, beyond the music scene, Katy Perry is known for her great costumes and it has let you amazed, but all the other characterizations. This time was at the gala American Idol clothed with Ursula, the evil villain The Little Mermaid.





Pop divas (vte) in urban

It’s like Katy Perry, added to the list of the great divas of pop, have a cooperation with an artist of the latin quarter. A few days ago, and the Madonna and Maluma were Medellin, a single shocking that there is so much to tell since its introduction on the first positions of the songs of the time since its introduction. But, if that were not enough, also Alicia Keys, one of the most recognizable voices are representative, R&B, has decided to 2000, in try your luck with this genre Restin addition to Pedro bonnet and jQuery. The author’s themes such as Girl on fire or No one brings a touch of reggaeton song and to appreciate his presence, a couple of notes a little more relaxed than the original topic, wherein he very good reviews from the public. On the other hand, although their original style is not pop, of course, he Balvin also recently your involvement in the panoramic reggaeton, in this case, in addition to j. Both interpreted With The Amount in the two weeks of the festival, Coachella, and won the audience, as before, the Catalan Lollapalooza Argentina nothing brand new song. How will the trend in Latin America, the future of pop music?



