Katy Perry, Elite, Ghost of Tsushima, and more

In The Cinema

Greyhound

Tom Hanks returns to the Second world war, where he boats as a writer, to cross with a plot, inspired by real events and the story of major Ernest Krause, who performs during the first days of the Us involvement in the Second world war, a convoy of the international 37 ships of the allies, the North Atlantic ocean, while being hunted by German u -. The premiere will be in may 2020.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyzxu26-Wqk(/embed)

Artemis Fowl

Disney released the adaptation of the popular youth book by Eoin Colfer about a young Irish descendant of a long line of criminal intellectuals. In the footsteps of his family, Artemis the fairy Holly Short is kidnapped, with the intention of ransom demand and to allow you to rescue your father. As soon as the fulfillment of your intentions, go on an adventure, you take the fight with the evil Opal Koboi. Premieres on may 29. may 2020.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQqRLim8o1s(/embed)

Connect

The minds behind Spider-Man: A New Universe an animated film about a family whose vacation are interrupted by an uprising of the machines, under the guidance of robots, despachadoras of soda, and toaster. The premiere is on 18. september 2020.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xwpHUf1AmY0(/embed)

Oh, Scooby!

Scooby and the gang, you stand the biggest secret of her life: to free a plot, the phantom dog Cerberus in the world. While you are struggling to the scarcity of dogs globally, you will discover that Scooby has a secret legacy and a goal greater than anything you could imagine. The premiere will be in may 2020.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfJZf377f2o(/embed)

In the TV

EliteSeason 3

The third season Elite a new drama, when another murder happens in The oaks. The school is one of the situations, in tense situations, you changing your life for the last year as a student. The premiere is on the 13th. March on Netflix.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqWH487bpmc(/embed)

The house of paperSeason 4

The Professor is ready to shake of the shock, the seemingly death of Lisbon and the recording received in Nairobi; now try to overcome all of the adversity was the blow to the Bank of Spain. The premiere is on 3. april on Netflix.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1jkStuRQU8(/embed)

OzarkSeason 3

After a long wait, Jason Bateman, this series returns with the third season on crime. Six months have passed, the casino has been in operation, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for the fate of the family. Supported by a partnership with Helen and the head of the drug cartel, Omar Navarro, Wendy is planning its expansion during Marty’s sermon, to maintain the status quo. But if the brother of Wendy, Ben, comes to the city to see the life of all, they rushed into the chaos. The premiere is on 27. March on Netflix.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNDTOy5bU_4(/embed)

The house of flowersSeason 3

The third and final season of the series, created by Manolo Caro takes us to the seventies, to the secrets of the family De la Mora. Rebecca Jones, Ximena Sariñana, Christian Chavez, and to Pedrito Only unite the voices. Very soon on Netflix.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DygH0ayowV8(/embed)

In The Music

Katy Perry – Never Worn White

The us pop star took to his fans a surprise to announce, a new song from their upcoming studio album. But this is not a video, who is now at the end, Perry shows her profile, with a prominent belly, with what was announced and is expecting her first child next to her fiance, the actor Orlando Bloom.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UyKgYMQ-AlQ(/embed)

Drake – When To Say When & Chicago Freestyle

After an absence of two years, the decided to canadian rapper to surprise their fans with two new songs that he was just in a music video. In them the mother of his son talks about your son, and shows that even though you became a star of R&B, you can still rapping.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jz0GAFNNIo(/embed)

Four Tet – Baby

The DJ-English will lead us to a sightseeing flight in the first person with the first single from their album Sixteen Oceans,, the the next 13 is.. The song, in collaboration with the singer, Elle Goulding, it’s just a taste of his long-awaited return.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1gVxKhdGPs(/embed)

Haim – The Steps

The sisters of Haim show us your page about intimate in this video is again handled by Paul Thomas Anderson, where they show the process of preparing for a show. The song is part of Women In Music-Pt IIIher new studio album will be released on 24 april.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2O_xa8cems(/embed)

In Video Games

Ghost of Tsushima

Sony fulfilled his promise, brand new in the summer of this year, the last great exclusive PlayStation 4 before the launch of the PS5. Since ready your katana, Ghost of Tsushima the market is on coming 26. June 2020 PS4! Learn more about the game and its collector’s editions, here.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jT9edKarhc8(/embed)

Marvel Future Revolution

Netmarble heard our prayers and has developed an open-world game, inspired by the Marvel super-hero Comics for mobile devices. Even if the video cinema, we hope that the gameplay looks like amazing.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMbxRwTAoSU(/embed)

Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy

The new season Destiny 2, Season of the Worthy. submit to new weapons, game modes, challenges, unpublished, and the return of Trials of Osirisas well as some cosmetics, armor, now, in the season premiere. Season of the Worthy available 10. March to 9. June 2020.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p7Z1ufrNUns(/embed)

Technology

WhatsApp Dark Mode

The application of instant messaging-premiere, are officially, as a Dark-to-read mode, for Android and iOS devices, to help, and according to the vision. In Panda Wide to show you how you can install them on their devices.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DoPYlgsEKvk(/embed)

Nintendo Switch Lite Coral

During this year, for Nintendo, a new console is brought to the market, a new color of the Switch Lite in the color Coral, which is aimed at female audience, but to tell you the truth, all of them can, because they look incredible.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YO-wTijsPcs(/embed)

Samsung Galaxy S20

The amazing Galaxy S20, since the beginning of the year continues with his campaign to present, advanced features for mobile photography, and productivity, which is one of the candidates for the best smartphone 2020.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dhX7GxA-jA(/embed)

Random

Living in Beijing with Coronavirus

The rapid spread of the disease, is forced to the countries of measures to reduce the infection. These measures shall include, to cancel actions such as working from home, or to prohibit, entertainment events with large numbers of people, is, therefore, that cities such as Beijing, from see currently, such as abandoned cities of a post-apocalyptic future.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5oK87iBv8E(/embed)

Thief, you scared away with your mirror image

And in the area of the Worst thieves in the world, the incredible history of the criminal cowardly to share that when you enter a house to Rob, they were amazed, and ran with your own image in the mirror and ran without prey. Oh, luckily everything was recorded on video!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_8B4XYYMBM(/embed)