Katy Perry gives a hint on the gender of your baby

A week ago, Katy Perry surprised everyone with her pregnancy with the premiere of his new theme Never Worn Whitewhere see was, your a little thick for the first time.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UyKgYMQ-AlQ(/embed)

After the premiere of the video, the singer reportedly has her belly in different looks, and continued with their presentations.

Last Sunday, the singer had during the finals of the Fifa women’s Cricket T20 in Australia and there is the sex that you want to confessed that it was her baby.

While wearing a suit, pink, with sheath and a huge flower and you put your topic Wide AwakeKaty said, expecting her child to be a girl.

“I hope it’s a girl!”, she said with a smile on his face, causing astonishment among those present.

This is the first child of Katy Perry and the second by Orlando Bloom, because she already has a son named Flynn Christopher Bloom, with his former partner, Miranda Kerr.

“Aww, I wish girls”, “this is what God wants, but is healthy”, “I share your feeling, would be a mini-Katy”, “if it’s a girl and as beautiful as you” and “what you have, what I want to love, but when it die’s a girl”, were some of the reactions from the fans.