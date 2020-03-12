Katy Perry is facing a new charge of harassment by a model | Internet

New account of the singer Katy Perry under the authorities, is now facing a new charge, then sued, because the plagiarism of a song. The famous was the center of attention, then, that a model, with whom he worked, a video, suffered argue that the harassment by you and publish it to the social networks.

Josh is a model, worked in the video of Katy Kloss, “Teenage Dream” (2010). To be supported a big fan of the singer have been, before he turned to one of his victims. The model wrote a message calls for the singer in your account of Instagram.

I saw Katy a couple of times after his break-up with Russell (Brand) once I took a friend who was dying to know. It is a birthday celebration. If we saw, hugged us, but when I turned around, presenting me my friend took off his pants and underwear as far as he could, to show you a few of his friends, the men, and the entire audience, mi ….”, the actor assured in the video of “Teenage Dream”.

You know. After I met Katy, we sang to worship song “open the eyes of my heart She was cool and child. When other people were around she was cold as ice, even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed, but kept giving my all, as my ex what to busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It what is Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverted. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I what century over by her reps, not about discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple of interviews edited and they answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and down jobs I’ve ever done sets. Yay #teenage dream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on stay for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I ‘ m not helping her bs image another second. A publication of shared Joshkloss (@iamjoshkloss) the 11-Aug-2019 10:46 PDT





Kloss pointed out that the representatives of the singer, what not to talk bullies to the public about what happened with Katy Perry. He even said, that gave a couple of interviews. On your account of Instagram, released, so that, according to him, was a recording of screens, the conversations with the team of Perry.