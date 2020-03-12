Katy Perry revealed her pregnancy via her new music video – Telemundo Sacramento

Katy Perry has revealed that she is pregnant, a very of the world of the spectacle.

The pop-singer of 35 years, he was proud of his growing a bit thick, at the end of the video to her new song “Never Worn White”.

On Instagram, Perry has said that her pregnancy “is probably the secret, that more time has had to save. The news was confirmed on Thursday by their label disquero, Capitol Music Group.

This is the first baby for Perry, and the second to her fiancé, the actor Orlando Bloom, who has a son of nine years, Flynn, with his exesposa Miranda Kerr.

Perry said, relieved to share the news.

“I’m so glad that it is no longer I my belly,” he wrote with a sense of humour on Twitter. “Or load a large bag from one side to the other,” added the interpreter.