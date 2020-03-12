Katy Perry revealed to the ancient practice, not follow, in order to age, Shows the International

Katy Perry it is not only a great singer, but is also a beautiful woman. The us-American artist caught the attention of all their fans after the detection of treatment you used, in order to remain young and radiant.

Katy Perry not resorted to botox injections, fillers, collagen, or plastic surgery. You prefer something more natural by the name of ‘Panca Karma’, a treatment thousands of years of India.

In a radio interview in Australia, the interpreter ‘California Girls’ he holds her perfect face, 34 years, thanks to the ‘Panca Karma’.

“I’m looking for this kind of things, health and places of healing and personal,” said the singer. “Especially when you grow older and also longer, you realize that the cells die in your body. I’ve been practicing, Panca Karma is basically feeding and cleaning of ayurveda, with many inlets“was showed during the interviews.

The ‘Panca Karma’ is a practice, which consists of a diet ayúrveda (name of the traditional medicine from India) includes food purification and little processed, as well as the constant implementation of enemas for a thorough cleaning of the colon and a delay to delete the effects of aging everything that damage on my computer to the body.

The cure Katy Perry to do not age, they worked very well, that you also have your future husband Orlando Bloom has started to use.

