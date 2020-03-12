Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have your own TV-program

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West want competition with the rest of the ‘clan’ with his own tv show.

The best moments of the Kardashian ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

The Kardashian clan always new forms of business activity, so a sweatshirt to throw on the occasion of the coronavirus. But we, this is not the most striking of them all: Kim, the sale drew a candle in the professional role, her face that of the virgin Mary (and he remembered…), Khloé has her fashion label, Good American, and recently the whole family has launched a website through which you sell your own clothes. And we are not counted among his many successes in a professional, because we are at the end. All that don’t know, we wonder not for nothing that we bring you the latest news about your new movements of the economy. However, this is not like the others, it is much better: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have their own tv show. How wonderful!

We see, we come to us: this program is us Kanye many momentazos and some polemic, sure (since that every time when you open your mouth, climbs on top of the bread…). Apparently, according to the magazine Heat, such a program is a ‘talk-show’ the acquaintances, friends, and people who have something to say to question. The truth is, this looks good. Who will be the first guest? We are dying of curiosity.

We don’t know how it reacts, and the rest of the clan to this message. Because you see, everything points to the fact that you do not want the competition to ‘reality’ family, ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, which by the way, goes to reason. Kourtney has deserted, Khloé also you have your own program with your daughter… and now this.

We do not know the date of the premiere, on what platform it is, but we are clear on one thing: this is a lot to give, a lot of talking.