Kylie Jenner is removed, extensions, and for the first time surprises with real hair

Kylie Jenner extensions is a loyal fan of hair. On your Instagram always shows various hairstyles that you can participate in each event.

By him regularly, you usually just of a mane black to a green lemon, depending on the occasion and mood. What if it is true, is, that he has never shown their real hair.

After spending a lot of time with the black hair, a few weeks ago to reach the hue of caramel. Days later, appeared with a lighter shade and in the proximity of the blonde, which she loved a lot more than their fans, the halagaron your new look.

But recently, a young 22 years old and designer of the brand of make-up Kylie Cosmeticsback showed your hair naturally, without extensions, blonde and surprise their fans.

“Roots almost there,” he wrote there, that the roots of the hair, which is already with a hint of caramel.

The followers reported that Kylie Jenner had his natural hair super, and wondered why it never appeared.

“I’m pretty sure you cut it a couple of weeks ago”

“Your hair was this length forever”

“Maybe she likes him with this length, because there is always a long extensions or wigs makes”

“All the hairs are likely to be shorter, because it has turned many times in the last few years,”

“She has short hair for a while, but it is much shorter than in the past”

What is reconciliation?

To win after a couple of months apart and then the light came, some of the rumors, which stated that Travis Scott would have him Kylie cheated, finally, it seems that the couple is in their relationship.

According to TMZ, Jenner and Scott back together.A source close to the partners showed that only separated them needed time.

There were already some names that have made the fans of the rapper and entrepreneur, as a signal for a speedy reconciliation, as the singer, she sent flowers in the past, the 14 February, at its meeting on the birthday of Stormi, as the smaller clan Kardashian, some of the images shared of them together in their stories of Instagram.