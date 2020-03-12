Kylie Jenner velvet showed off her amazing body in a mini black dress

Not everything in the life of Kylie Jenner holidays, and vacation. It’s a young entrepreneur is committed with 22 years, every day on the diversification of the collections of the make-up of your company Kylie Cosmetics.

After a few days in the Bahamas and spend a day in the pool with her sisters Kardashian-Jenner now Kylie turned back to her daily work in the office.

The mini-dress Kylie Jenner gave you so that your curves

The entrepreneur shared several videos in their stories of Instagram, which showed the preparation for a photo session.

Later, she published a photo with her outfit a sensual mini-dress in black velvet, one of her most basic, looks to the year 2020.

Her followers halagaron your outfit and your new hair color, with the justification that you better on your factions and gives you more heat on her face. During most of her life, she wears black hair with extensions colors sometimes.

In other excerpts, she will see in her stories about Instagram, Kylie is settled with your best girlfriends Yris Palmer and Stassie, who appeared to be part of the project, in the Kylie-I work in this moment.

Also had her makeup done @makeupbyariel, this time a spectacular jacket leather wear short, leaving bare belly.