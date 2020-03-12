Marc Jacobs surprised his show with Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has completely the Fashion revolutionized week in New York. The singer surprised with his appearance in the show of Marc Jacobs, where he performed one of the models.

Great friend of the designer, Miley took the proposal from Jacobs on the catwalk for your fashion show for the autumn-winter collection by 2020. A guest appearance revolutionized, the to all the participants.

With a look total black, the ex of Liam Hemsworth in a leather jacket animal print in turn carries with a pair of maxi-gloves, accompanied by a diamond necklace and your hairstyle mullet, the big trend in hairstyles of the season. A surprise, let you amazed by all the and the has the own Miley allegedly in her profile of Instagram.

However, this is not the first time that Miley, the pisa pasarelera the New York Fashion Week. In september 2014, when the interpreter Wrecking performed the Ball to Jeremy Scott.