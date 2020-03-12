Marie knows, the talented dancer, the your activity with Shakira in the Super Bowl (+videos)

Shakira presented on social networks Liz Dany Fielda young dancer Barranquilla, Colombia, is tonight together with her in the Super Bowl LIV.

The interpreter of “torture”, met with Liz to dance champeta, so you decided to invite to, and participation with him in the show half the time.

“I have Liz to dance champeta, one of the favorite Colombia Instagram and to work the suit, a part of the choreography for me”.

Meet Liz-an incredible young dancer from my hometown of Barranquilla. I discovered Liz dancing champeta – a Colombian favorite on Instagram and brought her out to work together on a part of the choreography for my #Half time show! pic.twitter.com/xXmOPj4U7T — Shakira (@shakira) February 2, 2020

Shakira praised the work of the young people, to take care of his family, working, studying, also, was enthusiastic about the cooperation next to her.

“Only 18 years old, but she takes care of her family and is so busy that we gives us joy”.

“I am very happy to show the parts of the stage with him a Barranquillera and of the world, this rhythm, of our country around the world.”

