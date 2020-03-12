Miley Cyrus saves from paying $300 million us dollars, the demand

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.- It seems that Miley Cyrus will be just saved, a lawsuit for copyright infringement worth $300 million dollars, he was a composer, was known as Michael May, who said that the singer took elements from one of his compositions for their success in 2013 “We Cant Stop”.

According to information from Reuters, May, acting under the name Flourgon, complained of Cyrus in March 2018, with the justification that “We can’t Stop” seemed for a long time, his song in 1988, “We Run Things” was a hit number 1 in Jamaica.









Cyrus is one of several writers credited to the song, along with the co-producer, Mike Williams, Pierre Slaughter, and Theron and Timothy Thomas, along with contributions from samples or inter rapper Douglas Davis, Ricky Walters polished.

May acts as Flourgon, says that about 50 percent of the success of Cyrus comes from “We Run Things”, was a simple number 1 in Jamaica. He threw Cyrus and RCA Records, her label, owned by Sony, the beat elements, including the phrase “We run things, things don run we,” he Added that the success of Cyrus” should be the basis for your popularity and your success is very lucrative, if protected content, unique, creative and original of May.

Therefore, May, Cyrus, Sony and other defendants were last Friday, a common provision in a Manhattan Federal court put an end to the demand with prejudice, which means that you will submit again. The lawyers of Cyrus said in a letter dated December 12, had to vote on an agreement and that the agreement, written records of this work “in anticipation of the payment of the product of the vote,” which were not specified.

Ironically, “We can’t Stop” reached their peak in the number 2 in the Billboard Hot 100: remained outside the first place of “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke, was the subject of a lawsuit in the millions won to the legacy of Marvin Gaye, who explained that the song against the success of 1977 by the legendary soul singer’s “Got to Give It Up”.