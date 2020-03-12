Oh, Katy Perry looks good on the new cover of Vogue India!

Katy Perry is –without a doubt – in his best time. The singer of ‘Cozy little Christmas’ appeared on the cover of the magazine Vogue Indiawear an outfit that is exotic and lifts his gaze. In the middle of the front panel, you can read a sentence that accompanied the photograph of the singer “Katy Perry, a pop star with a purpose”. What will it be?

The performer of hits like ‘Last friday night’ and ‘Dark horse’ speech on social networks to thank the interview he had with the members Vogue Indiathose who have decided to set him on the cover of the the month of January.

“Grateful to be a part of the title page Vogue India in January. For this photo I had to made a lot of Indian designs made from recycled materials, or is no longer produced. There are a lot of options for the introduction in our daily life, so be aware of to help you our planet,” wrote the also the girlfriend of Orlando Bloom, the actor from the movie Pirates of the Caribbean.

In an interview with Vogue Indiathe singer of 35 years, he talked about how to combat depression, meditation, and use your platform to change to manage, resulting in empowerment as the main basis for the lyrics.

“If I 50 % empowerment, 25 % vacation, would be parts of my songs, 25 % romantic. They are hard to walk in hope and positivity, as in the light. I reject the darkness”, already in the middle of the conversation.

WHO KATY PERRY IS?

Katy Perry is an American singer-songwriter. 4 jobs for recordings and the latest is ‘Witness’ (2017). ‘Roar’ is your theme’s flag: the video clip of large numbers has reached on YouTube. ‘Firework’ and ‘Dark Horse’ are other hits. Has won dozens of awards in many events, but until now not managed to win a Grammy award.

