“Oh, my God!” Jennifer Lopez and your partner will be rotated by the front of the mirror Without shame?

Jennifer Lopez is an expert in hoarding, the attention of millions, not only on stage, but also in cyberspace. Today, you and your fiance are all the rage, the by an unexpected video. Have you seen already?

It is a film that told Alex Rodriguez on your Instagram and shows in addition to JLo the main role in a spirited dance in front of the mirror.

– In The News

The famous couple is not even a challenge viral TikTok and signed in this application, by an exchange of roles. Is enormous!

To see In the post-ex-base ball player The Diva from the Bronx with a stunning white dress, unexpectedly, from one moment to the other, ending with your partner.

The video caused quite a stir among fans the protagonist of “estafadoras of Wall Street” and didn’t add stopped to “Like”.

The entertaining film Jennifer Lopez and her beloved sum up to the moments, around four million calls and more than 652 billion, “the heart”.

The election Commission did not react soon. “You have won the Internet today!”, “Very funny,” “That is remarkable”, “Oh my God!”, annotated.