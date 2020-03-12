Oh, Orlando is dying of love and I also! Katy Perry can see your a little thick in this delicate image

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
21


Katy Perry surprised a week ago with the announcement of their first pregnancy product from the business relationship with the famous, Orlando Bloom, and the best way was found, through the video clip to her new song.

“Never Worn White” was the name of the simple premiered last week in addition to their respective audio-visual material, where the singer see left, his pronunciation a bit thick pregnant.



