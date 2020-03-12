One of the songs, of the most talked about in 2019, without a doubt, it was a “put-Together” version of a Flat, in Portuguese), performed by Paula Fernandes and Luan Santana. However, a week before the recording, audio-recording, Paula Fernandes, in his home town of Sete Lagoas in Minas Gerais, Brazil, Luan, Santana, the participation is canceled, and Paula made a video of the surprise at the attitude of the singer. However, in an interview with the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, which reminds you of the result of the creation of a balance sheet for the year and said, because the partnership was not resumed contact with the government is not the government.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVbjDGDfEfo(/embed)

“At this point in time, the said person (who is thrilled) that it was, it was as if I had abandoned at the altar. No, I kept my hurt feelings, I am very well with this story. The memes were the best thing that could happen to you on the release of the song. Viralizou in such a way that, after passing through the mem, and the music rocked. I’ve picked out Together and it is Flat ” click. I could have chosen a million things, but from the moment that Lady Gaga adopted me, who is it that can be discussed. For me, the adoption, without change of a comma, it’s more of a “I love you” in Portuguese (I love you)”, recorded by Paula Fernandes.

“A modern woman, faced with the prejudice and you have won,” says Paula Fernandes on percussora of women in the middle and

Celebrating 10 years of my career, Paula Fernandes, broke out nationwide in the music business dominated by men, and reminds us that the role of the percussora on the pace: “Culturally, women suffer from a bias, because the world in the world, regardless of their field. I’m not going to say that (country) it was male-dominated, but rather dominant man. In the old days, if you hired the woman to their shows, and they thought that they bought the woman’s together with her. The parents did not see with good eyes that the little girl wanted to go out of the house, to the world of dreams. Or was it the one you had in your. A modern woman, faced with the prejudices and won the game. I am one of them,” said Jennifer.

Luan Santana revealed to feel “Together, and it is Flat for a” cheesy

According to the musician, singer Paula Fernandes does not want to, “Together”, as with the “shallow well” has been assumed to change from Lady Gaga. A second is the consent of the composer of the song, the original would be the delay of the release of the song. To is not a part of the adaptation of the letter to the Portuguese government, the government, took it his voice in the studio, and confirmed the decision of the king. “I have to speak with her, if I was shown: ‘Julia, this shallow now,’ is starting to sound a little different, it’s semi-bad. To Me, it half didn’t sound more cheesy, as well, I know. It sounded bad, not in my left ear. Then I wanted to have this small part to replace. It is a question of phonetics, in how it sounded. I also felt like I heard the song, ” A composition it is. However, if the composition in another person, it is a means, as well as all kinds of opinions. I put my voice in the partnership and friendship. In terms of our history, we have known for a long time. And then it turned out that what I felt was going to happen. Don’t have much in the ear for some of the people.”