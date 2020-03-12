Photo of Beyoncé that many are wondering whether or not she is pregnant

Beyoncé enjoy a holiday together with her husband Jay-Z and his three sons. The family is just a few days in the Hamptons, where the singer rose a couple of pictures to let her fans crazy the same question: You are pregnant Beyoncé?

In these controversial images, where the question is put, whether or not the artist can not wait for it or not, another baby. But the strangest thing is that these rumors originated because of the color and the outfit that you have chosen to pose, all of these snapshots. The outfit is based on a dress images purple glasses retro tone-in-tonehand-in-hand with a handbag Croco purple game with your lipstick.

With the first post that has been shared by the artist, many of his followers have begun to ask what that meant everything, the color purple: “The search in Google all the meanings of purple. What do you want to tell us, this is a Queen?“or “I think that what we want to say is that she is pregnant and all the purple is because the baby will be born in February is the color of the stone of the astrological sign of the month“.

According to the assumptions of the fans of Queen B, the other two latest snapshots have been the hit to his followers started to claim that she is pregnant. With a picture where he wear it, her look all started to say who sees you, more tripita normal: “You definitely look pregnant and can, on her face, and her ankles to A child!“or “For days he had to throw ‘traces’, such as a bracelet, only it was during the pregnancy of Blue Ivy“.

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z have three children: Blue Ivy 7 yearsand their two twins Rumi and Sir 2 yearsif they are true the rumors about a pregnancy, the singer would have to wait their fourth sonthe favorite pair of. And is that you a long history with the number 4both born on the day four in each of the months were four tattooed in your fingers and married 4/04/2008. But it remains there, the fourth album from Beyoncé with the title ‘4’ while Jay-Z title 4:44 their penultimate album. So you can understand that fans the wait the fourth child of the couple.