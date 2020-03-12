Photos: What a horror! Selena Gomez shows how what you eat without fear, it can’t be!

Selena Gomez shows what he can do

12. March 2020 · at 18:15

Selena Marie Gomez is a singer and songwriter, American, 27 years old, has been known to remember on the big screen, that your first interpretation you made in the Disney channel for this reason, managed to steal the hearts of thousands of people.

In addition, the singer has shared a relationship with the singer Justin Bieber, but with the sorrow of his fans, his love was fleeting and today is the singer Justin Bieber is married with a model.

We have recently found that in the official Instagram of the artist, a photography, he’s caused controversy, because Selena Gomez just can not see, good for nothing.

The image of which we speak shows, as the artist eats slowly, a plate of spaghetti in red sauce, but his eyes are criticized a little fuzzy for this reason, without stopping.