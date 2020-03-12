Rihanna immersed in social networks, while posing, without clothes and holding a book

Rihanna thrilled the visitors of the website, with a photo, on which you are proud of your anatomy cover of a book. The singer has shown that it will stop in the position, or to accelerate, the heart of everyone with its anatomy of an infarct.

In the image she shared on his official Instagramthe singer appears surrounded by flowers in shades of pink and with sunglasses. However, what you already have everyone’s attention, is the fact that you do not bother to dress up for the occasion.

Sensuality

Thus, the censorship of Instagram deal the woman Barbados he took a large book and covered it, as required, the your beautiful legs fully in the social network.

The photo has more than 2 million 500 thousand likes and countless comments praising the beautiful singer.

Details

Rihanna has become a symbol of strength for many women who feel identified with her after she gained weight and accepted that it doesn’t change your beauty

The interpreter Umbrella furthermore, excellent service and stunning and can impress all curves where always in the way.

Your clothes

The singer Rihanna was very sensual in a series of photographs in which she posed with parts of the lingerie brand.

Riri co-owner of online lingerie Savage X-Code and, it is common to see that they self-promote through social networks.

This time has done it again, with a ladies underwear costume with top, purple, combined with the same color in your hair.