Rihanna posing with lingerie made of lace and transparencies Savage X Fenty

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rihanna wore a goddess in her new photo shoot for the presentation of the spring collection Savage X-Code. And this is the famous, 32 years old, was delicate garments, with lace and transparencies, and wore his beautiful silhouette.

On Instagram, the interpreter, “Diamonds”, and the photographer, the burning of the pictures, took the results of this work are shared.

In the photos you can see how Rihanna collected the hair, and even with Curling iron, but Yes, her make-up is perfectly thought out to create a seductive look.

Lay on a couch or posing standing, so that the reflection of a mirror to show a little more skin, the star originally from Barbados splurged sensuality.

You look in the video at the beginning of the note: all of the photos of Rihanna in lingerie.

NOT TO MISS:

Rihanna celebrates her birthday 32 the pure Mexican style with mariachi music

Rihanna shows up completely without make-up and so respond to your fans

Rihanna showed that, you know, move your curves with the rhythm of “Gentle”