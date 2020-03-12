Rihanna, the singer, richest, according to Forbes; she crosses, and the Madonna and Beyoncé

Rihanna the singer rica was according to the magazine Forbesbeat Madonna, Beyoncé, Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand.

Like every year, the magazine Forbes he published his list of the most beautiful women billions of United States Of Americahighlighting in the first place Diane Hendricksof ABC Supplywith assets of 7.2 billion us dollars.

Rihanna figure in the position as number 37 in the list; however, the singer was more rich with a fortune of $ 600 million.

The singer originally from Barbados, reached this position because of his musical career, and her brand of cosmetics “Fenty Beauty by Rihanna“ together with the group LVMH.

Other celebrities

in the Forbes list

In the list of women-billion Forbeseven celebrities such as counting Oprah Winfrey in the position as a number 10, with 2.6 billion dollars; Kylie Jenner on the 23rd place with 1 billion, and Kim Kardashian 57 370 million us dollars.

Singer billions

Followed by Rihanna, Madonna figure on position 39 of 570 million us dollars. Celine Dion with a capacity of 450, and Barbra Streisand and Beyoncé at position 51, with around 400 mdd.

You may be interested in:

Galilea Montijo receives pastelazo of Inés Goméz Mont: VIDEO

By: Editorial Staff

digital Herald from Mexico

mjsc