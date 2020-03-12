Selena Gomez copied the look of this famous actress – people

Selena Gomez has decided that by 2020, your year, and therefore started, to great. Amazon has his new album “Rare”, the consent of the criticism, and is in full action. As a result, we have discovered, the last change to the look of the artist.

Gomez came to The Kelly Clarkson Show wearing the new hairstyle, and not everyone, many dream of the 90.

This is the “Rachel” haircut became popular to imitate Jennifer Aniston in her role of Rachel Green in the series Friends, the same one that thousands of women have tried to.

The stylist of Gomez Marissa Marino, and confirmed our suspicions, added, however, that the character of Aniston, she was the one and only inspiration: “The inspiration had come in, Rachel Green and Goldie Hawn in The movie “the club of first wives,” he said via Instagram. @mundiario