Selena Gomez, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are preparing new album

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.- Taylor Swift is preparing the launch of his new album “Lover” with a “secret listening party’ in your home and a select group of fans.

The first party will hear of Swift took place in London on Friday, where the fans realized that the next album presents a partnership with Selena Gomez and Katy Perry.

According to one account-fans of Taylor Swift, one of the party-goers revealed that the new album from Swift includes a song with Perry and Gomez on “empowerment of women”.

I leaks would be a collaboration from Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Katy Perry. The song would be about the empowerment of women. (NOTHING CONFIRMED YET) pic.twitter.com/2grQ0nyIAL — Selena Gomez News (@_selenagomezecu)

August 3, 2019





Although the singer, away from the perceived problems between the two, the friendship of Swift and Perry have become better with time. Perry recently appeared in the music video for Swift in “You Need to Calm Down” and even Swift opened on your private way in the direction of reconciliation, and said: “we did Not know whether they ever really say to him, the people about you.” We wanted to make sure that the outside solid between us, before you make known to the public”.

“I sent (the request) and she said:” I would like to, that we can be a symbol of redemption and forgiveness,” said Swift at the BBC 1 to ask, Perry appeared in the music video. “And I feel the same about you.”

The fans also showed that Swift made desserts for the party and your favorite song of all time is on the album.

