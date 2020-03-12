Selena Gomez tells the story of the “worst” kiss your whole life with Justin Bieber? | GRANDSTAND

United States Of America.- The famous singer and actress, Selena Gomezreported in The Kelly Clarckson Show what was the “worse“ kiss he gave his whole lifethe circumstances under which he and who was the bad moment, now he sees with a lot of humor, what was Justin Bieber?

The exestrella Disney of reminded of the strong love that he’s in his childhood Cole Sprouseboth, the never lost the program, he brought it to fame, alongside its twin, Dylan Sprouse, Zack and Cody: twins in action.

Selena admitted that recently her first house in Grand Prairie, Texas, and at the door knock a jovenq eu opened to him, showed himself indifferent to her presence, and he led them in the garage, because you had things you pertencían.

I try to go often, only because it is nostalgic for me. I go every year. Grew up there, and it all started there. I was out the door and someone is there, almost never, there is no one. Boy was relaxed, it was as if nothing, because I was there,” revealed Selena.

Gomez explained that your things came to mind, her love for the actor and had to kiss her twin, Dylan, as he appeared in a Chapter and he had a romantic scene with him, which I regret, because they wanted to, with the cabbage, the kiss as one of the worst in your life and career, but now sees it with a sense of humor.

It was my first kiss in front of the camera. I had one of the worst days of my life,” said Gomez.