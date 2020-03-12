shaken by sad news after the announcement of his maternity

A few days after the announcement, the mother is for the first time, along with her fiance, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry he suffered a hard blow when they learned, shortly after your concert in Australia, from the death of his grandmother, Ann Pearl Hudsonto 99 years.

“A song for grandma. It rests in deep peace,” wrote the singer on her Twitter account dedicate the theme of ‘Deep Peace’, in a post that the fans flocked from samples of love.

A little later, on your Instagram, a number of beautiful photos and a long farewell, the shows shared what the two were connected. “Much of what I am is from my father, and he is there for you. It all began, as I say, and I am very grateful that you made this,” writes Katy in the emotional text that accompanies it, published and over two million ‘likes’.

(Read more: are you Katy Perry pregnant! The singer revealed the good news of a strange sort of way)

“Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. He survived the Great Depression, raised three children alone and working as a seamstress by costumes for the dancers of Las Vegas. She was always herself, funny, full of sweet things and adorable, where do you think, if you think the grandmothers. It was a wonderful grandmother, and I’m something of you in me,” wrote the artist about you.

Katy Perry telling her grandma that she is pregnant and saying goodbye to her knowing she will pass away very soon is the most touching thing you will see today 🥺 pic.twitter.com/4RFk6erRlS — Legendary nugget (@_patryx) March 9, 2020

Although, without a doubt, the highlight of the meeting, we have seen, in the networks a video is in the Katy Perry separates from his grandmother, stating the good news of your pregnancy.

“Grandma, I’m Katy. I don’t know now, you think you’re good, but I wanted to share a good news with you,” she says in the hospital. “Do you remember me, Katy? I’m going to tell you that I have a baby, to be pregnant, grandma. Katy is finally pregnant. I am the last, but I have a baby in me, and I wanted to say,” she added.