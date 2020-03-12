Shakira and 8 other celebrities who have practiced in Santeria, in order to have success [Espectáculos] – 11/03/2020

People, including celebrities, come to the santeria, the saints will be. Also pray for health, money, love, and peace.

The spiritual leader by the name of Rafael, said that “santeria” is synonymous with sorcery, because the people do not connect with the Holy, “with the devil”. In this way, you can’t ask to someone evil.

According to Rafael, this is the famous Latin Santeria have resorted to:

1. Shakira

The leader of the yoruba, declared that the Colombian she sang Elegguá, the “opens the way” to the people.

2. Ricky Martin

According to Rafael, the artist from puerto rico, santeria came when the group disbanded, Often as a job lost, consulted with Orula to give him tips and help on “finish” at the bottom of the artistic world.”

3. Jennifer Lopez

Rafael pointed to the network that the singer was a santera, in California (USA). UU.) and with your help, communicated with the saints, to ask him the main role for the movie ‘Selena’.

4. Gloria Estefan

5. Emilio Estefan

6. Marc Anthony

The first thing the singer said Rafael, if you met him, was “yemaya”, refers to the name of a Saint in the yoruba religion.

7. Daddy Yankee

8. Oscar D’ León

9. Celia Cruz

La cubana “was the daughter of Yemaya,” said Rafael, ” and added that Celia asked him to this Holy to help him with the cancer that they discovered the 30-year-old. According to him, the artist gave him little time of life, however, he reached the 77-year-old.