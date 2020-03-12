Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, multiply your sales after the Super Bowl

One of the aspects that seems to be the attention of the Super Bowl is the fact that the protagonist is show half of the time did not receive, never a financial compensation for all the work, because the budget of the show resources only in the production. However, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have seen the increase in their numbers in the days after the event what are weigh as. Something that happens every year, but this time, they were far exceeded. Downloads and sales in the discografías of the two divas latinas shot to have, nothing more and nothing less than almost 900%. Songs like Waiting for tonight of JLo or Hips don ‘ t lie the Colombian is back in trend and are in the lists of top downloads.



VIEW GALLERY





If someone is behind the cost-effectiveness of the participation in the show of the Super Bowl, the number leaves no room for doubt, asked, since, with a sales increase of 893% the results speak for themselves. Slogan, individual, Shakira has reached the 13,000 downloads a day after the Super Bowl, by the head with some of his classics, such as Waka Wakaalso reproductions via streaming on platforms such as Spotify, increased by 230% compared to the year 2019. For his part, Jennifer Lopez has a 335% more in this music on the web, while they have reached their sales, thanks to reach an average of 8,000 daily downloads hits how On the floor or Lets get loud. Madness and results, which is remarkable in comparison to, for example, the magnification of 200%, which got Justin Timberlake after his participation in the finals in american football.

The Super Bowl does not give more pleasure to your protagonists of this 2020 on the results. The own JLo in excitement to be ovacionada in the program, Jimmy Fallon, and remember how much he’s worked for many people around the show possible. For his part, Shakira, who are proud of their roots, is embedded in the target to expand, the champeta, a traditional evening of dance, of the Caribbean, when he will make his place in the spotlight on the show and now, viral thanks to #Champeta challenge.





VIEW GALLERY







But not only the stars of the latin pop have seen, to multiply your winnings. Another great protagonist was Demi Lovato, commissioned to sing the anthem of the United States, was the event. In your case the songs of the ex-girls Disney increased by 31% what are you listening to digital. Something that is also affected by its impeccable appearance at the Grammys confirmed their full recovery, after he was exposed, and a process of detoxification.



VIEW GALLERY





Two other names, the urban music climbed to the stage, the final of the NFL. The colleagues of Shakira and JLo have seen, grow your numbers, but they do not reach the figures for the protagonists. Bad Bunny, and J Balvin his listeners have increased, on Spotify, 24% and 16%and Besides, both have announced new musical projects that will benefit them for sure after your appearance in the Super Bowl. If this is too little, the published from puerto rico 6 rings honor of Kobe Bryant a few days before the event. Alliances with Latin Americans, not to the end, because, Jennifer Lopez, has announced its accession to one of the big successes of the season Rhythmthe cooperation between J Balvin and The Black Eyed Peas, the, soon, in the Bronx and beyond, part.