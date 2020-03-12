Shakira the tip of Beyoncé shares to see on a photo

The Digital Millennium

Shakiracame very high in the world of music through his talent. Over his image, singer signed by his curly and abundant hair, as well as their ability to move the hip, not by their size, because the Colombian is more of size petite.

According to the website Peoplethe singer measures 1.58 m. However, and although you can be sure their size is not acompleja nothing Shakira has a trick to get you high happens also in the photos Beyoncé!

The interpreter Loba a photo, on which you can be declared shared on Twitter, the highest are in the first row.

Too high, it is necessary, in the first row of a picture. This lesson about basic perspective, the I roles of Beyoncé’s “Beautiful Liar”.

Shak pic.twitter.com/wyEMVXAlqV — Shakira (@shakira) April 17, 2019

In the picture Shakira in addition to the personal trainer, Anna Kaiser, and the routine leads the dance.

You, what tricks do you use to finish, the best in the photos?