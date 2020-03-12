¡Shocked! The fans of Kylie Jenner were to see their true image. You see!

Kylie Jenneras well as her sisters, is constantly changing looks, and for the moment he dared to show their fans their true image.

About your personal account of Instagram, the us model with absolute sincerity what is the true length of his hair was revealed. Oh, OMG!

– In The News

What you don’t know? The prominent and 22 years has her mane in the height of the ears and there is a reason for the wigs fit better. Fantastic trick style!

But that’s not all, the young entrepreneur was surprised (and even more) with the new color he has, because he is dyeing your hair with a mixture between brown and blond with Golden colors. Of luxury!

It is more, a few hours ago, the daughter of Kris Jenner shown in the network of the photo, the workmanship was really true, and for the first time, it is not part of was a hair. You see!

As we can see, the interpreter, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” hung a postcard to appreciate you (at a glance) what it actually looks like your hair. “The roots are almost done,” she said on her post.

Finally, it should be noted that Kylie Jenner trumps with an effect “gradient” more dark in the roots and mix it with a little lighter, the tips are shaded to a perfect finish.