Taylor Swift had a role in the ‘chronicle of the vampire could have’?

In a recent interview with Nina Dobrev, the leading lady of the legendary series ‘chronicle of the vampire’ superstar Taylor Swift had a role in the series could have.

‘Chronicle of the vampire’ is ended, a number of young people, a few years ago, after more than six years successfully. Nina Dobrev was one of the Actresses, the the to glory after so many years of work on the series. Recently, I was in an interview and asked after the success of the series, and if anyone famous had declared that he was a fan of the series.

“At the beginning of the series, I remember that Taylor Swift said, a big fan of the series,” said Dobrev. “The producers have tried to write a paper, would in the show”. However, from a “problem” of the calendar was at the end, of course.”

The moderators say that maybe it was better, because if Ed Sheeran was out of the ‘Game of Thrones’ fans were quite sure, but Nina Dobrev ensures that “you would have made it great.”

Every time we get to know them better on the talents of the appearance of Taylor Swift, after he went in a few movies, the main character of the last video clip. Taylor got into the skin of a human, completely changed its appearance for the song ‘The Man’ to the point that many fans did not recognize that she was there.

The American singer has been news recently by donating a lot of money for Nashville, the city where she grew up and was recently victims of climate change, thousands of people left homeless.