Taylor Swift, the best seller of the world in 2019 | music

Maybe the headlines of the major media in the world the names of the other artists fall. But when the Queen, the Queen is. Loverthe latest musical work of Taylor Swift he, as the disc sold worldwide during 2019.

The seventh studio album of their career, the first that you on all of your claims, thanks to their new contract with a new record company, rocked last summer by the song You need to calm down.

A lp, the confessed to, such as yourself, it is an escape to the front was aware that he was the victim of your past. And not only retaliated, but he used his musical experiences to heal others wounds, as he between Katy Perry. In just seven days he had managed to overcome, the number of 3 million albums sold.

If we have achieved these numbers without watching the action live has been reserved at the global level (Taylor Swift, this is up to 2020 to their ‘festivals’), the merit will be even greater. Half a year after market introduction is still in the conversation, the album after the premiere of the video of The man.

The rest of the Top Ten

In addition to the Queen of the bestseller list of 2019, we found two old acquaintances in this ranking: Ed Sheeran and Post Malone. British musician, he has led this ranking is created by IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry) years, and, thanks to its – 6-Collaboration Project the medal in silver.

To give one of the best albums of the year, without a doubt, thanks to the huge list of stars, which brought together (Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber…), life is a collection of songs, pop, rock, funk, rhythm and blues, hip-hop…

In regards to the rapper, as I said, is also a regular on these lists, and in spite of that never ends, the jump final and be the number 1 rapper of only 25 years, your great jerk shows in the trading world with only three hard drives on the market. The last Hollywood’s bleedingit is the one that brought him the third place on the podium and saw the light in the month of september.

Rounding out the top ten big names in the industry such as Billie Eilish, Queen, Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Lady Gaga and The Beatles. Not an artist and not a solo-city latin, appears in these first 10 positions of the sales worldwide.

Best seller in Germany

A few weeks ago, AGEDI and Promusicae Top of the best-selling albums released in Germany in the year 2019. Alejandro Sanz, Manuel Carrasco, and The municipality of they occupied the podium instead of bestsellers