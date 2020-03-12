Teatro Décio de Almeida Prado, to the center of the Cultural diversity

A living room concert sponsored by the city government and is located in the vibrant area of Itaim, with a capacity of 186 the spectator, it is little known to the public. The theatre, Almeida Prado, which opened in 2008, the Municipal Secretary for culture, you have to increase in a gradual, starting from the day 28 with the swearing-in of the producer, and the journalist Andreas Fischer as the new curator of the program. She is the Creator of, and responsible for the Festival MixBrasil, which for two decades now, stir in the alternative scene of the city, spreading in the other major cities in the world.

To Come In your new proposal for the theatre, Almeida Prado, go through a continuous transformation, is a part of the center for Cultural diversity, which is also the adjacent library, the Anne Frank house, and continue to the exhibition area of the Museum of Sexual diversity in the subway Republic. “It is imperative, at this time, a initiative that appreciates the value of diversity,” says Fischer. “We are still in the focus of the scene MODEL, but we also want to dialogue with groups, race, gender, and identity.”

1. Teatro Décio de Almeida Prado

To Come with the introduction of the new, face to face, is it on the 28. June, in honor of the 50 anniversary of the Stonewall riots, the it gathered spontaneously from members of the gay and lesbian community against the encroachments of the police of New York city. The schedule, however, already shows signs of warming. The show We Are All So Young, the Theater josé de Oliveira, directed by jack Grasson, you can on Saturday starting from 21 o’clock and on Sundays at 19, as at 23, with tickets$ 30.00 is. This Friday (the 14th), at 21, you have the final presentation of the I Know Exactly how You Feel a collection of monologues, ” directed by Anna Spider-Zé Henrique de Paula, in the occupation at the side of Fabio Redkowicz, Paul, Olyva, and Peter Especially. In the following, the planned installation In the bowl of a Maybe with Mark Gomes and Coffee with the Trauma it shows a gathering of drag queens at a local support group to speak about the traumas, the one with the stereotypes of men and women.

The curator of the André Fischer also announced the completion of the weekly cinema and literary gatherings, all followed by panel discussions. Milk.led by an actor of Ed, But from the biography of a gay activist in the American For Harvey, Bernard Milk, this must be one of the artists of the second half of the year. The piece is in the Theater, Michelle Ferreira, directed by Georgette Fadel. In September and October, and the group of the theater of the Pompagira will take a seat, make yourself at home in the garden, with performances and events in the open air, to begin a dialogue with their surroundings. Pb also aims to promote the holidays at the end of the day, at the end of the week, and for this reason, speak with companies that are in the vicinity of the avenida Faria Lima and Juscelino America. Many of them have cores that are focused on diversity. “I’m trying, your own. My goal is to know as many people as possible about the place is so beautiful, and that you will be able to visit them,” adds Fischer.